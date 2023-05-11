SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — Bozeman’s Justin Johnson signed his letter of intent to wrestle at Wayland Baptist University.

In his senior season, Johnson finished with a record of 32-10, earned his career win no. 100 and won the Class 1A District 1 competition.

Johnson received 19 offers from schools across the country, but felt that becoming a Wayland Pioneer was the best step after high school.

“It’s a big step, but I’m sure I can handle it,” Johnson said.

Thursday was not only special for Johnson because of signing day, but it was also his birthday.