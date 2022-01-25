PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior Joe Carpenter announced on Sunday night he is committing to play football at Allen University next season.

The Division II program that competes in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Carpenter played both ways for the Bucks this season. On defense, he racked up 142 solo tackles and four interceptions.

On offensive, he had 390 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He also plays basketball and already broke the program record for most points scored in a single game with 43 against Wewahitchka in December.