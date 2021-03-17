Bozeman’s Jeremy Todd shines in win over Grace

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team took their game with Grace on Wednesday afternoon to 10 innings, but finally won it with a final score 1-0.

The Bucks were led by pitcher Jeremy Todd, who was on the mound for them the entire game, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits.

Not only did he pitch the entire game, but Todd also had the game-winning walk off RBI.

The Bucks are 10-2 with the victory and will take on Niceville on Thursday in their final game of the Bay High Spring Break Tournament.