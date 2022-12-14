SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior Hannah Fleming signed to volleyball for Lauren B. Wallace Community College on Wednesday afternoon.

Fleming became just the second volleyball player from Bozeman to sign to the collegiate level.

In her three years with the Bucks, Fleming helped lead the team to an astounding 47-13 record, whereas the program had never had a winning season before 2019.

Fleming said she is proud of her hard work to get her to this point, and that she’s excited to help be a trailblazer for the future of the program.

“I’ve honestly looked forward to this day for a really long time because I never thought it was going to happen. But it really shows that with a bunch of hard work and dedication that anything can happen. I really want to set a representation or an image for the younger girls because I really want them to be able to follow in my footsteps and be able to go on to the next level. Especially for Bozeman, because only one other person has done that. And I just think it’s really cool how they get to look up to me.”

In Fleming’s senior season, the Bucks had finished with a 23-3 record and a region semifinal appearance.