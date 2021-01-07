Bozeman’s Charles Trumbull signs to play football at UAB

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bozeman football player Charles Trumbull signed to play football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham next season on Thursday afternoon.

Trumbull was a key part of the Bucks’ defense while he was in high school. The defensive tackle and defensive end had 101 solo tackles and a total of 141 tackles during his time at Bozeman.

He said it is a blessing from God to sign with UAB.

“It feels great, because knowing that they can just take it at any moment but putting pen to paper is great and knowing I’m the third guy out of Bozeman to become a DI athlete,” Trumbull said.

Bucks head football coach Jason Griffin, said Trumbull’s love for the process rather than the results is what set him apart and allowed him to go DI.