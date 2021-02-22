Bozeman’s Bristol Lovrekovic signs to continue softball career at Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman’s Bristol Lovrekovic signed to continue her softball career at Gulf Coast on Monday.

“Since I started playing softball the big dream was to sign, especially with COVID going on these days it’s so hard for students to get that opportunity or to even get looked at by college coaches so,” Lovrekovic said.

Lovrekovic said she wanted to play for the Commodores because it’s so close to home and she’s always admired the team.

“I first went to a camp when I was like eight years old and fell in love with them. They all signed a ball for me and I was like this is my kind of place. I love the small factor of it, it’s a family atmosphere and I’m really excited to spend my next two years there,” Lovrekovic said.

She’s been a big part of the Bozeman team as she’s been a starter on the varsity squad since she was in seventh grade.

“She was not overmatched at all and it’s been that way ever since. She’s gotten bigger and stronger and just continued to provide that spark we’ve needed in the circle ever since her seventh grade year,” Bozeman head coach Jared Smith said.

In 68 games played, she’s had 19 wins in the circle, a 2.45 ERA, 224 strikeouts and .364 batting average.

She’s not done quite yet either as she just began her senior season last week.

“It’s super exciting, like I said we have so much potential as a young team. I’m ready to watch us compete and we’ll take every experience that we get and run with it because we don’t ever know when it will be our last. Soaking it all in and I’m excited for my senior season,” Lovrekovic said.