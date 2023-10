PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman volleyball team defeated Wewahitchka in a competitive 3-0 match Thursday night, claiming the Class 1A District 4 Championship.

With the win, the Bucks earned their fourth district title in five years under Head Coach Sean Fields.

Bozeman improved to 17-7 and will await its seeding for the region tournament.

Wewahitchka ended its season at 10-15.