PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – After a long Friday of competition, Bozeman was crowned Class 1A Region One champion for Traditional lifts and Wewahitcka the region champion for Olympic.

Wewahitchka ran away with the Olympic competition, outscoring the second-highest team by 23 points, but the traditional meet was wide open, with Bozeman securing a late victory with a three-way tie for second.

Wewahitchka head weightlifting coach and regional meet director, Bobby Johns said that the Panhandle is the most competitive region for Class 1A boys high school weightlifting.

“It’s pretty important out here, especially in 1A, Johns said. “You look at the state of Florida and about 60 percent of class 1A is west of Jacksonville and in the Panhandle. So, we take it pretty serious out here and there’s a lot of good coaches and a lot of good lifters that have done a good job to get the sport where it is now.”

Team scores Olympic:

Wewahitchka -50, Blountstown – 28, Holmes County – 23, Florida High – 21, Marianna -20.

Team Scores Traditional:

Bozeman – 27, Wewahitchka – 24, Blountstown – 24, Baker – 24, Port St. Joe – 22.

Individual Region Results: (Winner of each weight class receives an automatic bid to state)

Traditional 119:

Dustin Santineli (Northview) – 365 Cole Wiliams (Wewahitchka) – 365 Landon Webb (Wewahitchka) – 350

Traditional 129:

Tre Harvey (Marianna) – 390 Caise Williams (Blountstown) – 370 Tony Antrim (Northview) – 360

Traditional 139:

Carter Glenn (Baker) – 445 Nic Childs (Baker) 435 Kesean Inman (Florida High) -435

Traditional 154:

Devin Cuttino (Port St. Joe) – 495 MJ Cummings (Marianna) – 490 Cade Foxworth (Holmes County) – 480

Traditional 169:

Evan Earnest (Bozeman) – 565 Brady Bright (Baker) – 565 Chris Meredith (Holmes County) – 555

Traditional 183:

Prince Jones (Port St. Joe) – 590 Joey Salerno (Wewahitchka) – 555 Sean Burke (Bozeman) – 550

Traditional 199:

Trevor Oswald (Bozeman) – 665 Isaiah Clemmons (Marianna) – 570 Treven Sweat (Bozeman) – 555

Traditional 219:

Jacari Brown (Rutherford) – 600 Michael Green (Chipley) – 590 Dylan Davis (Bozeman) – 590

Traditional 238:

Preston Stacey (Wewahitchka) – 645 Stevie Simpson (Florida High) – 570 Yanti Miller (Blountstown) – 560

Traditional UNL:

Artavious Jones (Blountstown) – 720 Desjon Robertson (Pensacola Catholic) – 720 Jordan Sikes (Bay) – 700

Olympic 119:

Coles Williams (Wewahitchka) – 320 Landon Webb (Wewahitchka) – 295 James Duncan (Blountstown) – 275

Olympic 129:

Tre Harvey (Marianna) – 340 Caise Williams (Blountstown) – 320 Christian Sloan (Florida High) – 310

Olympic 139:

Kasean Inman (Florida High) – 370 EJ Robinson (Blountstown) – 365 Carter Glenn (Baker) – 355

Olympic 154:

Bryson Greene (Wewahitchka) – 435 Cade Foxworth (Holmes County) – 420 Corbin Hysmoth (Wewahitchka) – 400

Olympic 169:

PJ Garrison (Wewahitchka) – 455 Chris Meredith (Holmes County) – 445 Evan Earnest (Bozeman) 425

Olympic 183:

Joey Salerno (Wewahitchka) – 465 Noah Deem (Florida High) – 395 Shane Croston (Maclay) – 395

Olympic 199:

Trevor Oswald (Bozeman) – 515 Isaiah Clemmons (Marianna) -475 Chase Lanford (Port St. Joe) – 430

Olympic 219:

Kyle Sapp (Holmes County) -490 Devanta Flah (North Bay Haven) – 450 Joshua Morales (Marianna) – 445

Olympic 238:

Preston Stacey (Wewahitcka) – 520 Yanti Miller (Blountstown) – 470 Jimmy Schuler (Blountstown) – 445

Olympic UNL: