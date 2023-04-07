PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – After a long Friday of competition, Bozeman was crowned Class 1A Region One champion for Traditional lifts and Wewahitcka the region champion for Olympic.
Wewahitchka ran away with the Olympic competition, outscoring the second-highest team by 23 points, but the traditional meet was wide open, with Bozeman securing a late victory with a three-way tie for second.
Wewahitchka head weightlifting coach and regional meet director, Bobby Johns said that the Panhandle is the most competitive region for Class 1A boys high school weightlifting.
“It’s pretty important out here, especially in 1A, Johns said. “You look at the state of Florida and about 60 percent of class 1A is west of Jacksonville and in the Panhandle. So, we take it pretty serious out here and there’s a lot of good coaches and a lot of good lifters that have done a good job to get the sport where it is now.”
Team scores Olympic:
Wewahitchka -50, Blountstown – 28, Holmes County – 23, Florida High – 21, Marianna -20.
Team Scores Traditional:
Bozeman – 27, Wewahitchka – 24, Blountstown – 24, Baker – 24, Port St. Joe – 22.
Individual Region Results: (Winner of each weight class receives an automatic bid to state)
Traditional 119:
- Dustin Santineli (Northview) – 365
- Cole Wiliams (Wewahitchka) – 365
- Landon Webb (Wewahitchka) – 350
Traditional 129:
- Tre Harvey (Marianna) – 390
- Caise Williams (Blountstown) – 370
- Tony Antrim (Northview) – 360
Traditional 139:
- Carter Glenn (Baker) – 445
- Nic Childs (Baker) 435
- Kesean Inman (Florida High) -435
Traditional 154:
- Devin Cuttino (Port St. Joe) – 495
- MJ Cummings (Marianna) – 490
- Cade Foxworth (Holmes County) – 480
Traditional 169:
- Evan Earnest (Bozeman) – 565
- Brady Bright (Baker) – 565
- Chris Meredith (Holmes County) – 555
Traditional 183:
- Prince Jones (Port St. Joe) – 590
- Joey Salerno (Wewahitchka) – 555
- Sean Burke (Bozeman) – 550
Traditional 199:
- Trevor Oswald (Bozeman) – 665
- Isaiah Clemmons (Marianna) – 570
- Treven Sweat (Bozeman) – 555
Traditional 219:
- Jacari Brown (Rutherford) – 600
- Michael Green (Chipley) – 590
- Dylan Davis (Bozeman) – 590
Traditional 238:
- Preston Stacey (Wewahitchka) – 645
- Stevie Simpson (Florida High) – 570
- Yanti Miller (Blountstown) – 560
Traditional UNL:
- Artavious Jones (Blountstown) – 720
- Desjon Robertson (Pensacola Catholic) – 720
- Jordan Sikes (Bay) – 700
Olympic 119:
- Coles Williams (Wewahitchka) – 320
- Landon Webb (Wewahitchka) – 295
- James Duncan (Blountstown) – 275
Olympic 129:
- Tre Harvey (Marianna) – 340
- Caise Williams (Blountstown) – 320
- Christian Sloan (Florida High) – 310
Olympic 139:
- Kasean Inman (Florida High) – 370
- EJ Robinson (Blountstown) – 365
- Carter Glenn (Baker) – 355
Olympic 154:
- Bryson Greene (Wewahitchka) – 435
- Cade Foxworth (Holmes County) – 420
- Corbin Hysmoth (Wewahitchka) – 400
Olympic 169:
- PJ Garrison (Wewahitchka) – 455
- Chris Meredith (Holmes County) – 445
- Evan Earnest (Bozeman) 425
Olympic 183:
- Joey Salerno (Wewahitchka) – 465
- Noah Deem (Florida High) – 395
- Shane Croston (Maclay) – 395
Olympic 199:
- Trevor Oswald (Bozeman) – 515
- Isaiah Clemmons (Marianna) -475
- Chase Lanford (Port St. Joe) – 430
Olympic 219:
- Kyle Sapp (Holmes County) -490
- Devanta Flah (North Bay Haven) – 450
- Joshua Morales (Marianna) – 445
Olympic 238:
- Preston Stacey (Wewahitcka) – 520
- Yanti Miller (Blountstown) – 470
- Jimmy Schuler (Blountstown) – 445
Olympic UNL:
- Saylor Tull (Port St. Joe) – 550
- Riley Graham (Liberty County) 535
- Landyn Cooley (Jay) – 520