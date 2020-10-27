Bozeman volleyball ready for state playoffs as back-to-back district champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bozeman volleyball team is working toward a team goal that would make program history.

The Bucks made program history just last season by winning the Class 1A District 3 Championship and making it to the state playoffs for the first time. They were able to claim the district title again this year and they are now back-to-back champions.

“For us, that’s a huge deal to be able to get a district title,” Bozeman volleyball head coach Sean Fields said.

This season, they are looking to achieve something else that no team before them has been able to accomplish. That is to make it further in the playoffs. To do so, they will have to beat the Blountstown Tigers on Tuesday night in the regional semifinals.

The opponent is familiar to the Bucks because the Tigers knocked them out of the playoffs this time last year.

“Blountstown is a volleyball powerhouse, I mean they’re good every year we’re gonna struggle a little bit with the height we’re a little bit smaller team, but we’re quick and we try to cover the court,” Fields said.

Player Abigail West said she feels the Bucks are better all-around now compared to last season and they can dominate at every position on the court.

“I think that with the team we have this year, that we will bring a lot of surprises to the table on Tuesday,” West said.

Players said coach Fields, who has been with the program for three years now, has had a lot to do with their success.

“He helped us be motivated to want to keep playing and set new goals each season, and just work toward something that Bozeman hasn’t done before,” Bozeman volleyball player Abigail Stys said.

The game will be played at Bozeman at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will take on the winner of the Franklin County vs. Sneads game for the region final.

“It gives us a chance to play not only against great regional competition, but I believe we’re playing against the best competition in the state,” Fields said.