SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman volleyball team is riding a 13-match win streak and has emerged as a contender to come out of the Panhandle region.

Bozeman (17-2) is ranked No. 6 in Class 1A for the state of Florida and has already broken their single-season win record (14).

Senior middle hitter Kyra Pierce said it’s great to be able to turn heads around Bay County and in the region.

“I love when people don’t know Bozeman,” Pierce said. “And then they start hearing about us because it’s like, ‘Oh, they’re winning, they have this winning streak, they’re doing really good at volleyball, who’s Bozeman?’ Then they start looking into us, and looking at our athletics and looking at our wins and it’s just an amazing feeling.”

It wasn’t until 2019 that Bozeman volleyball earned its first season above .500 and they currently hold the highest winning percentage in Florida for Class 1A.

Senior right side Hannah Fleming said the culture with the team is the best it’s ever been.

“We’re all like a family this year,” Fleming said. “And we’re super close with each other and I think that could be a main legitimate reason we get to state and stuff like that because I think we play really well together and I think a lot of teams don’t have that.”

Word of the Bucks’ success has not only reached other high school programs, head coach Sean Fields said collegiate recruiters have even taken notice.

“We’ve only signed one girl at Bozeman in the history of volleyball and I have quite a few that have some college interest, have college offers and so the girls are getting a chance to make some decisions on playing at the next level,” Fields said.

Bozeman gained a couple of talented transfers in the offseason, but the biggest indicator of their success has pointed to their veteran leadership.

The Bucks have five seniors, five juniors and only one sophomore.

“I feel like it’s really like a puzzle,” Pierce said. “Like you have the people who have been here since middle school and have gotten better and you have the people who have gotten better other places and then they come here. It’s just like a puzzle, it all comes together in one piece. You have the people who have been here and maybe the transfers, and they kind of fit the puzzle.”

Bozeman feels they have all the pieces to make a run at state, but in order to reach Fort Myers, Coach Fields said they’ll have to first make their way through the most difficult region in Florida.

“The state championship is really not our focus as much as the final four because we know, we have to win that regional tournament,” Fields said. “And that regional tournament is going to be just as tough as any state championship tournament you’re going to face, I think the best teams in the state are up here in this area.”

The Bucks will look to extend their win streak to 14 in their next match as they are set to host Walton on Monday, October 3.