PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team took down Rutherford 7-2 on senior night.

Brandon Hoang picked up the win on the mound as he went six innings with four strikeouts and only allowed three hits.

Jeremy Todd went two for three with a triple and Anthony Street had a two-RBI double.

The Bucks are now 20-4 and play Sneads on Thursday.