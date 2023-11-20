LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team defeated Mosley for the first time in program history Monday night, coming from behind to win 57-51 on the road.

With the victory, the Bucks became the first boys Bozeman team sport to defeat Mosley in a regular season contest. Only Bozeman’s softball team had previously defeated a Mosley team.

Bozeman improved to 1-0 and will host Rocky Bayou on Tuesday, November 21.

Mosley fell to 0-1 and will host Choctawhatchee on Tuesday, November 21.