SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman softball team avenged their week one loss to Mosley by picking up a 10-7 home victory over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

The Bucks improved to 5-4 on the season and will visit Liberty County on Monday, April 11.

The Dolphins fell to 8-7 and will host Holmes County on Monday, April 11.