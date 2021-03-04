Bozeman soccer player Sidney Smith signs to Carolina University

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman soccer player Sidney Smith signed to play soccer at the college level on Thursday. The senior will play for the Carolina University next season.

“I have no doubt that when Sidney gets to college that she is going to take it in full force,” said Bozeman head girls soccer coach Amber Smith.

In just two seasons with the Bucks she racked up an incredible 47 goals, 10 assists and 162 shot on goal.

“It means a lot to me because this is a small school and no one else has really signed for soccer,” Sidney Smith said.

Smith is the first soccer from Bozeman to sign for a college team since 2009.

“She’s going to take charge on that field and she’s going to take charge in the classroom and she is a very smart girl, she does very well with her academics,” Amber Smith said.

She was named captain on her team in her first season at Bozeman after transferring from Mosley.

Smith said she is grateful for her family and her teammates for thier encouragement.

“I have all the people who I’ve been with this past year to support me in my senior year as the only senior, just to get me to my goal,” Sidney Smith said.