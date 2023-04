SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 6 Bozeman baseball team held strong in a multiple lead change victory, taking down No. 5 Blountstown at home Monday night.

The Bucks improved to 12-6 and will host Port St. Joe on Wednesday, April 12.

The Tigers fell to 12-6 and will host Wakulla on Tuesday, April 12.