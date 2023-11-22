PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team is set to host Holmes County in the first Thanksgiving week playoff game held in Bay County in over two decades.

In the Class 1 Rural Region 1 bracket, The Blue Devils defeated Chipley for the second time this season Friday night, punching their ticker to the Region Finals for the first time since 2011.

Holmes County head coach, Kevin Womble said his team is excited to be one win away from their first Final Four appearance since 1987.

“It’s not a stretch to say it’s historic,” Womble said. You know, 36 years is a long time. And so, you know, sometimes the younger generation doesn’t always look at things that way. As you get a little bit older, some of those things start to mean a little more. And I’m sure down the road, whenever these guys reflect back on it, it’ll mean a little bit more. Right now, they’re just football players wanting to play football.”

Bozeman, on the other hand, is brand new to the third round of the playoffs. They secured a come-from-behind victory over Northview in the Region Semifinals, securing their first Region Final appearance ever.

“We’ve taken it week by week and we’ve tried not to look too far ahead, but we know that this week would punch our ticket to the Final Four,” Bozeman Head Coach Jason Griffin said. “So, you know, our guys are focused. It’s a great opportunity. We know it’s difficult to beat any team twice in the season.”

Bozeman and Holmes County met in Bonifay on October 27, where the Bucks won 29-16, locking on the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage till the Final Four.

However, both teams are well aware that week 10 is a long way back in their rearview mirror.

“We beat them at their place, so they’re going to want to beat us at our place,” Bozeman senior running back Chance Jenkins said. “So that’s why we can’t we can’t lose focus this week. We beat them once, but that doesn’t mean we can just show up. We got to show up and show out.”

“We’ve watched them a little bit we’re studying and we’re making improvements,” Holmes County senior linebacker Tucker Faircloth said. “We know what we did wrong last game. It was not all them, it was mostly us just missing assignments, doing things wrong and we’re watching that and we’re making sure we do this right.”

Bozeman is not only hosting their first Region Final match but also hosting the first Thanksgiving week playoff football game in Bay County since Rutherford in 2002.

It’s a historic event,” Bozeman senior quarterback Peyton Gay said. “I mean, we’ve never done it, Bozman’s never done it and hasn’t done in the county in a long time. Everybody talks about Rutherford, now it’s going to be us. So that’s nice to know that everyone’s going to look back down on us and be like that. ‘Hey, that was a team that hosted a game on Thanksgiving.'”

There are a lot of uncertainties about how Bozeman-Holmes County part two will play out, but with the two high schools residing only 32 miles apart, and it being the only show in town, the Bucks are anticipating the highest attendance of any sporting event in their school’s existence.

“Playing a team a little closer with Bonifay, I think this place is going it’s going to be an absolutely electric environment for a football game,” Coach Griffin said. “And I think it’s going to be something that these guys will remember for the rest of their lives.”

It’s recommended that those attending the game arrive an hour prior to kickoff to ensure a seat on either side of the stands.

Kickoff from Bozeman Friday night is set for 7:00 p.m. CST.