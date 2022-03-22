SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman softball team is set to host the Bay County Championship tournament that will begin on Wednesday evening.

North Bay Haven comes in as the reigning county champs, but Arnold is most definitely the favorite this year, as they have beat all five Bay County teams once this season.

Bozeman head softball coach Jared Smith said each year brings new excitement, and every team gives the tournament their very best shot.

“This county tournament it’s always exciting, something we look forward to, it’s always very exciting, there’s a lot of good softball players around here,” Smith said. “And these girls they compete, not just during school ball but during travel ball as well, so we’re really familiar with everybody, and it’s something that we get up for every year, all the county schools get up for it every year.”

The Bay County Championship Tournament will begin Wednesday evening at 5:00 p.m. and conclude with final game on Friday.