SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team scored 28 unanswered second-half points to defeat Holmes County 28-14 Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R State Semifinals.

With the win, the Bucks improved to 12-0 and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

No. 3 seed Bozeman will visit No. 2 seed Madison County in the Class 1R State Semifinals on Friday, December 1.

Holmes County finished its season at 9-3 overall.