SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team cruised to a 72-53 victory over Port St. Joe during an in-school game on Friday, marking their first win over the Tiger Sharks since 2013.

The Bucks improved to 3-3 and will host Altha on Tuesday, December 13.

The Tiger Sharks fell to 0-3 and will host Wakulla on Monday, December 14.