Bozeman quarterback Jordan Rosalis signs to play at Waldorf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman quarterback Jordan Rosalis signed to play football at Waldorf University Friday afternoon.

He’s the first football player to sign from Bozeman since 2014.

“It means a lot, it shows me how much they support me and care for me and I’m trying not to cry. It means a lot to me,” Rosalis said. “It’s always been my dream cause I’ve always wanted to sign and no one has signed for football in a minute here at Bozeman. I’m just glad to be the first one in a minute. It’s really family up here. I like it a lot, it’s crazy how close we are here.”

Rosalis had a stellar high school career. He started in 42 games for the Bucks, threw for 1,698 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed for 612 yards and nine touchdowns and even played some defense for the team, recording 38 tackles and three interceptions.

He was named first-team All-District quarterback and runner-up District Player of the Year.

North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal helped Rosalis sign with Waldorf as he mentioned Rosalis’s name to the head coach there.

“It means a lot to me, it’s not Bozeman that’s a family it’s the whole of Bay County,” Rosalis said. “These are other coaches that put other peoples names out there that dont even go to their school, they dont coahc them, they just htink they are a very good player or young man or young girl.”

Rosalis also played basketball for the Bucks.