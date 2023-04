SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The No. 5 Class 1A Bozeman baseball team picked up a 4-2 win over No. 4 Port St. Joe to tie up the season series on Wednesday night.

The Bucks improved to 13-6 and will host Wakulla Christian on Friday, April 14.

The Tiger Sharks fell to 13-5 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, April 14.