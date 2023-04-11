SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys weightlifting team is hoping to carry over the success from their Class 1A Region 1 championship into the FHSAA State Finals this weekend.

Six Bozeman weightlifters qualified for the state meet after they won the Traditional portion of their region meet this past Friday.

Bozeman senior, Dylan Davis said it was a great feeling to leave Port St. Joe on top.

“It felt good because we’ve all worked our butts off,” Davis said. “You know, a lot of hard work in here, a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

Bozeman had two individual region champions in the Traditional meet; Evan Earnest and Trevor Oswald.

Oswald won his 199 weight class in the regional meet with a 665-pound total, which was 95 pounds more than the lifter behind him.

The junior weightlifter qualified for state as a sophomore and took home third place, which he said motivated him to bring home the gold.

“It didn’t really bother me because I was a sophomore,” Oswald said. Like that was pretty cool, and still pretty good, but I really want to win this year so I could win gold medal this year and next year. It feels different because I haven’t had competition all season, and now it’s like either win state or don’t.”

Bozeman’s focus now lies on Lakeland where the state meets will be held this weekend.

Davis said the pressure may be turned up a notch but they aren’t feeling the heat.

“I expect us just to handle business, it’s just it’s like any other meet,” Davis said. “It’s no big deal, it just has ‘state’ slapped on the title. So we’re going to do our thing.”

The FHSAA State Championship meet will be held at the RF Funding Center Arena in Lakeland on Saturday, April 15, with weigh-ins beginning on Friday.