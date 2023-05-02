SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team is preparing to bounce back from last year’s injury adversity.

The Bucks battled a lot of injuries last season falling below .500 with a record of 6-5.

Now, those players are healthy and ready to prove what the team is capable of. One of those healthy players is quarterback Peyton Gay.

“I think he’s going to have a little chip on his shoulder, have something to prove,” Bozeman Head Football Coach Jason Griffin said. “I think when he hits the football field again, he’s going to be on a mission. And I’m pretty excited for that to happen.”

The Bucks still made it to the playoffs last season continuing the longest streak of postseason appearances in Bay County with five.

“What we hope for is that we expect to be around in the postseason. And I know last year with all the injuries,” Griffin said. “I think it’d be safe to say we were decimated by injuries a year ago. With all that happening, we still made a decent run and, you know, had a good finish to our season, all things considered.”

The Bucks will play in a spring jamboree with Arnold, Rutherford, and Holmes County on Thursday, May 18.