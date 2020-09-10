Bozeman looking for week one opponent after Cottondale postponed game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team was rolling along smoothly until COVID-19 put another wrench in their plans.

Cottondale High School announced Wednesday that their next two football games were going to be postponed after students at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Bozeman was going to host the Hornets on Sept. 18 to kick off their season.

They are now looking for another opponent for the season opener. If they can’t find one, Bucks head football coach Jason Griffin said they will join a Jamboree happening in the area.

No matter what happens the Bucks are going to keep prepping like it’s game week.

One of their quarterbacks, Banks Byers, transferred to the Bucks this summer from Arnold and said he’s confident in what this team can do this year.

“You know I think a lot of people are gonna doubt us this year, I heard Bozeman lost a bunch of kids last year, but to me, I think we look even better. We’re gonna surprise a lot of people and have a great season,” Byers said.

Coach Griffin said with how crazy this year has been already, he’s taken a different approach to coaching the team as well.

“I think there’s a bigger sense of urgency, I think when you typically go in your first day of pads you are three weeks out , you got a lot of feeling out to do still. I think right now essentially we are preparing ourselves to play a game. We are already in game week mentality, we don’t have a lot of time to go out and do the figuring it out drills you did in years past,” Griffin said.

We will update the story with what the Bucks decide to do for their season opener as soon as they do.