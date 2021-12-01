Bozeman hosts signing day for four baseball players

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Four Bozeman baseball players signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremy Todd is staying local and heading to Gulf Coast, Byron McClain going to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Brody Langlotz will be playing for Roanoke College and Anthony Street, who graduated in 2021, will be heading to Keystone College in Pennsylvania.

“It’s amazing I’ve worked really hard for this, so it’s really cool,” McClain said.

The day was already a special one for all four of them, but it meant a little more that they got to take the next step together.

“It’s really cool you know these are my guys I’ve been playing with Brody and Byron since before I can remember it’s really special. It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time so the fact it’s actually here it’s surreal,” Todd said.

For Todd, McClain, and Langlotz, it’s hard for them to remember a time they weren’t playing with each other since they’ve been competing on the diamond together since they were nine years old.

“You know, they’re not friends to me, they’re my brothers. I would do anything for them. Them being there with me for such a moment we’ve been talking about since we were little kids, it’s a great moment, it was a great feeling and we want this last year together to be one to count,” Langlotz said.

While Street didn’t play with those three for as long, he did appreciate getting the opportunity to come back to the school and sign with them.

He hopes the younger players see the bond they all have and continue it this season.

“Stay together, don’t stray apart from each other, always stay as a team, stay together as one, that’s the main thing,” Street said.