SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team hosted a Preseason Kickoff Classic with Arnold and Vernon on Thursday night.

Each team played two games with each game consisting of two ten-minute halves.

The first game of the night was between the host Bucks and the Marlins. Bozeman pulled off a 28-0 shutout over Arnold.

In game two, Vernon picked up the victory, beating Arnold 14-7.

In the final game, Bozeman earned its second shutout of the night 26-0 over the Yellowjackets.