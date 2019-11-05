Bozeman hosts first playoff game in school history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One football team in Bay County made the FHSAA playoffs this year: the Bozeman Bucks.

The Bucks take on the Port St. Joe Sharks on Friday in round one. It’s the first time the Bucks have hosted a playoff game in school history.

“To still be the only Bay County team still playing football that’s a great thing, it’s a great thing for Bozeman, a great thing for our kids, they have worked their tails off,” Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said. “They have really bought in to what we are trying to do here.”

It won’t be easy for the Bucks to win this first round game though. The Sharks are currently 4-6 on the season with wins over Graceville, the SSAC Big Bend Brawl Champions, and Sneads.

“The hardest part is getting in the tournament, once you get in the tournament the fun begins and you never know what’s gonna happen. St. Joe is obviously an incredibly well coached team and Coach Jordan’s record speaks for itself and they are a talented team,” Griffin said. “But at the same time, I have a talented team and my guys can play.”

No matter what happens on Friday night, the Bucks have an opportunity to build off of this for the seasons to come.

“It’s a really great opportunity for our guys to do something that really hasn’t happened here. Being able to host a playoff game, potentially win a playoff game, move on to the second round of the playoffs these are maybe not big things for elite programs that are constantly in the state championship game,” Griffin said, “but for a school like ours that’s up and coming, these are great opportunities for us to continue to build and continue to work our process from where we are to where we want to be.”