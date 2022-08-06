PANAMA CITY , Fla. (WMBB) — The boys and girls Bozeman basketball teams competed against former Bucks in a double header this afternoon.

The boys game tipped off at 2 p.m. and went into overtime with the current Bozeman basketball team winning 60-56.

The girls team tipped off right after at 3 p.m. and the girls were ready to compete showing up three hours before tip off to practice. It paid off as the current team beat the alumni by two points.

Boys head basketball coach, Matt Granville said he loves this event because of how the sport brings everyone back together.

“A big thing for us at Bozeman is were such a family and we want to make that family environment and we want to keep our players when they graduate we still want them to be involved,” Granville said. “We love having them come back to games. We love having them come back and enjoying this. It’s also great for our young guys now to get to see the guys that came before them and built this for them.”

News 13’s Sam Granville made an appearance, as he competed on the boys alumni team.