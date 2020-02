PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) - The Gulf Coast baseball team has been on the road since the start of their season, but on Thursday, they will finally get to play at home. The Commodores are hosting the annual Visit Panama City Beach Kevin Miller Tournament this week.

"It's time, we've played five games on the road, it's time for us to be at home and sleep in our beds and see if we can play pretty good for the home crowd," Gulf Coast head baseball coach Mike Kandler said.