Bozeman girls soccer beats Marianna; moves on to district semifinals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman girls soccer team defeated Marianna 2-1 Thursday night to move on to the 3A District 2 quarterfinals.

The Bucks will now play Florida State on Monday night for a chance to go to the finals.

Bozeman is hosting the district tournament this year and Bucks head coach Amber Smith said it was extra special for them to do that this season since the loss of their teammate Caroline Long.

“It’s been hard playing without her but them getting to play for her the whole season, we’ve had pretty much everybody that we’ve played they’ve asked about our jerseys and the number three on our sleeves and we’ve been able to talk about her and tell them why we’re doing it and we’ve loved being able to be here because she loved home games,” Smith said.