Bozeman girls basketball team picking up where they left off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman girls basketball team is back in action after taking almost a month off due to COVID-19.

The Bucks last game was on Dec. 8, just a few days before the high school shut down due to rising coronavirus cases among students.

It was a bad time to put things on hold for the Bucks as they were on a roll with only one loss and six wins, the best start to the season for them since 2016.

“It was rolling, but, like I said adversity hits and you can only control what you can control,” Bozeman head girls basketball coach Desmond Brown said. “The message now is just enjoy every opportunity, wether it’s practice or a game, everything you got, don’t hold anything back cause we never know when another shut down might happen and we’re so close to the end of our season with districts being at the beginning of February that we just gotta embrace it and enjoy every moment that we have.”

The Bucks jumped right back into things too, practicing on Monday for the first time since early December and then on Tuesday playing their first game in 27 days against Wewahitchka.

Bozeman didn’t take long in that matchup to knock off the rust as they beat the Gators 65-21. With the win, the Bucks are now 7-1 on the year.

Coach Brown said he feels good about this year’s squad and thinks they have want it takes to do what no Bozeman team has done before: win a playoff game.

“This senior group, the reason why I call them special is they went through Hurricane Michael, now they are going through COVID and just adversity how do you react to adversity, I think through basketball they learn those life lessons and they are able to adapt,” Brown said.

The Bucks are back in action on Thursday at Liberty County. Their first home game of the year is set for Jan. 14 against Blountstown.