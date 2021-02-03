Bozeman football’s Jackson Gay signs to UT Martin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bozeman’s Jackson Gay signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Tennessee at Martin on Wednesday.

He will play tight end for the Skyhawks, a position he didn’t actually play for the Bucks until his senior year.

The day was special for Bucks head football coach Jason Griffin, because he also played for UT Martin.

“I loved UT Martin, I would do it over again 100 times to go back there, so I’m really really happy for Jackson that he’s getting to go to such a great school,” Griffin said.