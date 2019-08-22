Bozeman football team will honor Caroline Long with helmet decals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A beloved Bozeman Buck soccer player Caroline Long passed away in a car accident Sunday night. The Bucks football team is honoring her memory for the rest of the season with a uniform addition.

Bozeman football head coach Jason griffin called up the school’s BSN representative to see if the team could get decals of Long’s favorite number on their helmets for Friday’s game and the rest of the season.

“To have a small group of kids who are so intertwined with athletics and their personal lives, they all go to school together, church together, this is a tight-knit community up here,” Griffin said. “To have a member of the family, essentially, taken like that it’s incredibly difficult.”

The representative was able to make it happen and so against Holmes County on Friday the team will all wear the number three on their helmets in honor of Long.

The team wanted to do something for Long because she was a part of their Bozeman family.

“When you transfer from drill to drill, you do a breakdown and one of the things we say here a lot of times is 1, 2, 3, family. I’ve been at schools where it’s just something we say and we hope for,” Griffin said. “Here at Bozeman we don’t just say it we mean it it’s the truth, we are a family here.”

The school will also have a moment of silence for Long before the game. Kickoff for the Holmes County and Bozeman game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.