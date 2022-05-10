PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team has returned major size on the offensive and defensive line this spring which should be key to their success in the fall.

The Bucks finished the 2021 season at 6-5 with a core of skilled players on both sides of the ball but Head Coach Jason Griffin said he has even higher hopes for this group.

“I think this is going to be the best offensive line that I think I’ve ever had anywhere I’ve ever been in the 20-something years I’ve been coaching,” Griffin said. “So, we have an opportunity to have a really good and really talented offensive line and our defensive line might be the best that we’ve had as well.”

Behind the sizeable and skilled front line, Bozeman is returning their rising junior gunslinger, Peyton Gay, who Griffin said he is very excited to have back.

“I think any coach, the thing that you would want the most in your offense is knowing that you have a quarterback who is your trigger man and really knows what you’re trying to do with your football team,” Griffin said. “And I’m very fortunate to have not just a good one, I think I have a really good one.”

Bozeman will no longer have the Carpenter brothers, who were both top-5 in Class 1A in tackles last season, or Lewis Lowder, who rushed for over a thousand yards, leaving some holes to be filled.

“The two biggest concerns that I have are going to be in our secondary,” Griffin said. “I think we are very young and very inexperienced in our secondary, and I think at running back we still have a lot of work to do, we’ve got to figure out if Trey (Luna) is going to be the guy that is going to step in there and carry the load for us or if somebody else is going to step in there and know if we’re going to have a couple of guys to be carrying the rock for us.”

While the Bucks’ starting quarterback has been gone all spring playing baseball, Griffin said his team has still had an exceptional spring and that it should be the best team he’s had since being at Bozeman.

“It’s got an opportunity to do some good things this year if those guys want to work hard and buy in and get it done,” Griffin said. and again, we got a lot of variables between now and August, you just got to sit back, keep doing your work, keep your head down, and hopefully, it all goes the way you expect it to.”

Bozeman will wrap up their spring season playing against Bay and Rutherford at Arnold High School on Friday, May 20.