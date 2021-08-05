Bozeman football looks for return to playoffs with help from dominant linemen

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team is looking to make a return to the playoffs this season with the help of their impressive offensive and defensive lines.

Following a 2020 season where Bozeman was the final Bay County team standing in post-season play, and also successful in winning their first playoff game in program history, the Bucks are heading into the 2021 season with a full head of steam.

Junior lineman, Dejahn Moore, said a large part of their anticipation for another post-season push is the big men in the trenches on the offense and defensive side of the ball.

“Not to toot our own horn, but we’ve got some crazy linemen, they just have been putting in the work since freshman year,” Moore said. “Even like players last year who were just like our weakest links, iron sharpens iron, so they’ve gotten better and better and better.”

Senior running back, Lewis Lowder, will be spending his first season in the backfield for the Bucks, after transferring to Bozeman this summer, and he may possibly be his offensive line’s biggest fan.

“Man they are at least about 6’2, 300 pounds, can move, can block, can run, man that’s a great line, that’s my line, a great line,” Lowder said. “I’m taking my line out to eat, I’m taking my line somewhere to show them I appreciate them for blocking for me that night.”

Heading into his fourth season with the bucks, head coach, Jason Griffin, says he is very impressed with his latest bunch, and that they might be his most talented team yet.

“I really feel like this group has enough talent, definitely this crew will work,” Griffin said. “These guys are hard-working kids, they’re tough kids, so I feel like we have all the ingredients to make this team successful, it’s just a matter of those guys going out and doing it.”

In the unusual 2020 season that was struck by the pandemic, 1A Bozeman was paired against 6A Mosley, 5A Arnold, and 4A Bay and North Bay Haven to reduce travel. But Moore said their 2021 schedule, will look a little more balanced.

“We’re not playing those bigger schools anymore you know,” Moore said. “They had 80 people and we had 30. So we’ve got a better chance against schools in our league, but even last year, playing the better schools is the best part about it, because it’s more competition, more fun.”

But the Bucks still have multiple teams that made the playoffs last season on their upcoming schedule, and Griffin said he hoped the tough competition will have his team prepared to make post-season history once again.

“I wanted to have our schedule as more you know, very competitive and we want to play against teams we need to beat to get to the playoffs and beyond,” Griffin said. “So, our schedule is a little different this year but it’s still very tough and I expect our guys to rise to the challenge.”

Bozeman will open their season in just over two weeks, as they host St. John Paul II, out of Tallahassee, on August, 20.