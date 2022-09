SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman volleyball team extended their win streak to 11 in a row after downing Bay 3-0 on their home court Thursday night.

The Bucks improved to 15-2 and will visit Bethlehem on Monday, September 26.

The Tornadoes fell to 0-12 and will visit Marianna on Tuesday, September 27.