SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bozeman football team has been tested this season and defied the odds by making the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

“Most people in their high school career don’t get to do that,” Bozeman senior linebacker Matthew Tew said.

The Bucks have pulled off two come-from-behind victories in the playoffs to help solidify their historic run.

“We’re a second-half team and we know we were a second-half team, but it really shows how much we’re willing to give to each other,” Bozeman senior Chance Jenkins said. “We fight for each other in the fourth quarter because we know that for some of us, it could be our last game.”

The competition has heated up each week, and it only gets hotter for the No. 3 seed Bucks as they face their highest-ranked opponent of the season in No. 2 Madison County. The Cowboys have won four of the past six Class 1A state championships.

“They have a history that’s unmatched by a lot of teams, by most teams,” Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said. “But I also told them history isn’t right now. We’re right now. Our team is tested. Our team is prepared.”

It’s not just program history in the making, as the Bucks are the first Bay County team headed to the final four in over 20 years, since Rutherford in 2001.

“Everybody talks about, you’re just like the Rutherford team,” Bozeman senior quarterback Peyton Gay said. “Now if a team does it again, it will be oh, you’re just like that Bozeman team.”

The State Semifinal game has been moved up to Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 est. in Madison, Florida.