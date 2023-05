PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The one-seed Bozeman baseball team downed four-seed Franklin County 8-6 in the Class 1A Region 1 Semifinal Wednesday night.

The Bucks improved to 19-8 and will host Chipley on Saturday, May 13, in the region final.

The Seahawks end the season with a record of 16-11.