Bozeman cancels all sports until Jan. 4

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman is putting a hold on all of its sports until Jan. 4 due to the high school portion shutting down because of COVID-19.

None of the Bucks teams will practice or play games during the hiatus.

Bucks athletic director Jeff Patton said he is leaving it up to each individual coach to work out if they want to reschedule games in 2021 or cancel them outright.

The FHSAA did change the postseason model for winter sports just for this year. District tournament champions and runners-up in sports like basketball and soccer will qualify for the region playoffs.

The board also waived the contest requirements for all winter sports that typically dictate how many games teams must participate in to be playoff eligible.