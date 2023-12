SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team rolled past North Bay Haven 71-50 on Friday night, picking up their first win over the Buccaneers since 2017.

The Buck improved to 5-0 with their second win over a Bay County opponent. Bozeman will host Cottondale on Tuesday, December 5.

The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 and will host Franklin County on Saturday, December 2.