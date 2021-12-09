Bozeman boys basketball team off to best start in program history

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team is a perfect 5-0 and off to the best start in program history.

The Bucks have been in the rebuilding process since head coach Matt Granville took over the program in the 2019-2020 season. Since then, the team has continued to increase its win total each season, and now, the rebuild seems to be complete.

“Well, I think our goal is we want to be a program on the rise,” Granville said. “I think if you look at what coach Patton does every single year with baseball it’s incredible, I think coach Griff has really turned this football program around, we’re hoping the same thing starts being said about Bozeman basketball, I think we’re off to a great start this year and we’re really hoping to keep building on that.”

In the first five victories for the Bucks, they have outscored their opponents by 122 points and junior forward Noa McClelland said they’re starting to draw the attention from other teams.

“I think we’re turning some heads right now, people are watching us,” McClelland said. “A 5-0 start I mean we’re playing good every game so far this year so I think we’re turning some heads.

The key to the Buck’s success this season has been their depth, as nearly a dozen players see significant playing time each game.

“We have a lot of great juniors and sophomores that really went in and had a great summer,” Granville said. “And it’s been awesome these guys coming in and really having a great mesh of a group, it’s fun at practice, we’re deep, in every single game we play we have 10 guys that I wouldn’t be surprised if they score double figures.”

After multiple down years, Bozeman believes they have arrived as a true competitor in the Panhandle, but senior guard Joe Carpenters said that the team likes being underestimated.

Joe Carpenter: “I feel like we’re still the underdogs, I feel like people still think that Bozeman is not that team in basketball or in any other sport even though we’re 5-0, but I know that our team works hard every day and we’ll play whoever, we’re not scared of nobody.”

The Bucks will host Wewahitchka for an in-school game Friday at 2:15 p.m.