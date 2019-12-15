Bozeman boys basketball team embraces new motto: ‘Hold the Rope’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bozeman boys basketball team is looking to show its fans and campus how they’ve improved from last season.

The Bucks are now under first year head coach Matt Granville. He was an assistant with the program for four years.

“This year we’re seeing them grow seeing them you know take leadership and want to make the season a lot better than last year,” Granville said.

The Bucks said they’ve bonded and improved with Granville in charge.

“He really wants us to buy in especially he really wants us to buy in on mainly the defensive end and just playing together moving the ball and getting stuff done at the end of the day,” junior Logan Cox said.

The team has a new motto: “Hold the Rope”.

“You trust your teammates to hang on to the rope just like the guy that’s hanging off the cliff,” Granville said.

One player the Bucks trust is senior Jordan Rosalis.

“I just try to pick my teammates up and just like they’ll air ball it’s ok I just air balled too just try to be a vocal leader out there on the court,” Rosalis said.

Next up for the team is a home game against Port St. Joe on Monday.