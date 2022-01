PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman boys basketball team beat Ponce De Leon 96-56 on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bucks broke the regular season wins record, as the 2012-13 team had held it previously with a 17-7 record.

Bozeman improves to 18-2 on the season and will take on Wakulla on Tuesday.