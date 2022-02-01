SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman Bucks picked up win No. 20 of the season on Friday, earning the best single-season record in the history of the program.

The Bucks 2012-2013 team held a 19-9 record and earned a trip to the playoffs.

Senior guard Joe Carpenter said that the Bucks are excited to have reached the milestone, and they have high confidence heading forward.

“Our confidence has gone up a lot,” Carpenter said. “I feel like our whole team thinks that we’re the best team, nobody can beat us and it’s good going into games, especially having the confidence that nobody can beat you.”

Junior forward Noa McClelland said that the Bucks now 21-2 record is a mark that may never again be duplicated.

“I think that this is a record that will stick around for a while,” McClelland said. “This is a great group of guys here, and we’re getting it done, 20 wins, it’s exciting to be a part of.”

The Bucks will wrap up their regular season Friday as they visit district foe Altha.