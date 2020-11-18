Bozeman becomes last Bay County football team alive in state playoffs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman Bucks are the only Bay County football team left alive in the state playoffs.

They found themselves in that position on Monday afternoon when Rutherford had to forfeit their game with Gadsden County due to COVID-19 issues.

“To be the last team standing is a pretty cool thing, it’s two years in a row we’ve been the last man standing, we might have to get us a T-shirt or something that says ‘last man standing award,’ Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin said.

The 2-6 Bucks are still feeling pretty good after making program history on Friday night by winning their first playoff game ever.

It was a tough down-to-the-wire battle, but the Bucks managed to hold off the Wewahitchka Gators just enough to win it 51-48.

“It’s awesome because the last three years we’ve been to the playoffs and we’ve been pressured to win, two of them we failed, but this time finally we won, so it’s great to feel,” Bozeman football player Charles Trumbull said.

However, the win meant even more to the team because of everything they have had to go through this season.

“Every football season is a battle of attrition, every football season is tough but this one has been probably more so than anyone I can recall as far as the adversity these guys have faced. To be able to do something that’s never been done here despite of all they have been through is a really special thing and I’m so happy for these guys and so proud of them,” Griffin said.

Now that they have survived and advanced to the regional semifinals, they will face their next battle on Friday night against Taylor County and this Bucks team definitely wants to keep their season going.

“Being one of the last sixteen teams in 1A playing is pretty cool, but we would like to be one of the last eight teams playing. I really feel like if our guys continue to come out and prepare well then we are gonna give ourselves an opportunity to compete in this football game,” Griffin said.

The Bozeman and Taylor County game is set for this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bozeman.