SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team slid past Liberty County on Thursday night with a 27-25 victory.

This is the first time these two teams have played each other since 2018.

The Bucks are now 1-1 on the year and will take on Chipley on Sept. 10.

The Bulldogs fall to 1-1 and will take on Cottondale on Sept. 10.