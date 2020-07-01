Bozeman baseball working to have a great 2021 season for the 2020 seniors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team is back out on the field since they left it and their undefeated season a few months ago.

Even though the time has passed, the players still wonder what could have been.

“It’s definitely still there. It’s gonna carry over until I graduate, my freshman year we went to the final four. This year we were really hot, 10-0,” Bozeman baseball player Jeremy Todd said. “Some of my best friends on the team, it was really tough. It was really hard to see the seniors go off, 10-0 and not be able to continue the season.”

This team doesn’t want to let those 2020 seniors down. They are aiming to finish off what they started this year and that’s why they are working hard on the field this summer so they can go further in 2021.

“I had a brother that was a senior and I mean, like I said, we owe it to them,” Bozeman baseball player Brody Langlotz said. “They wanted to win so bad and their season getting snatched away from them like that, it really does stink. I have two more years left here and I think it’s a great opportunity to win a state championship.”

The practices these next few months may be strange because of the new guidelines, but these players are happy to follow them.

“It’s different, it’s really different, I mean just the constant spacing out. I mean we get the precautions, we get why we need them and have those necessary steps, but it’s really weird, really weird,” Langlotz said.

The Bucks know that the work for next season starts on the field right now, and if they want to bring home a state championship, they will have to get going.

“I don’t think anything could really replace last year, we kinda dominated everything you know,” Todd said. “But yeah, if we could start hot this year that would be amazing.”