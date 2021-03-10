Bozeman baseball team drawing statewide attention

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) – The Bozeman high school baseball team is only seven games into the season and already drawing many eyes from around the state.

The Bucks, who are 7-0 right now, have racked up a state-high 110 runs while only allowing their opponents to just five runs.

“We’re kind of doing it one through nine you know,” Bozeman head baseball coach Jeff Patton said. “I think that’s probably when we’re the best, is when we got our guys in the lineup, we don’t really give the pitcher much of a break.”

“You know sometimes you can get to the seven, eight, ninth hitter and the pitcher can maybe make a mistake or two, but we do a pretty good job at letting the pitcher know, one through nine, that we’re going to be there all night long.”

Bozeman has made multiple appearances to the state final four in the past, but has yet to win a state title. Bucks pitcher and third baseman, Jeremy Todd, says that his teams bar is set all the way at the top.

“We want to win a state championship, that’s our goal,” Todd said. “We come out here and you know, days that we don’t want to practice, we don’t want to play as a team, those are the days are the days that make you better, those are the teams that make the teams great, and help you win those state championships.”

As a Class 1A program, Bozeman is one of the smaller schools in Bay County. However, with the teams past success, they have grown a huge reputation for baseball.

“I feel like we’re a little bit of a diamond in the rough,” Patton said. “And I think any coach wants to build something that people want to be a part of, and that people can kind of look to as something really good for them and their community. And that’s what we’ve built here and we’re very proud of it.”