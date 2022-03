SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman’s Brody Langlotzs’ hit in the bottom of the 7th pushed the Bucks baseball team to a 4-3 walk-off victory over Arnold Friday night.

The Bucks improved to 6-0 on the season and will visit Baldwin on Tuesday, March 15.

The Marlins fell to 7-1 and will host New Hope on Friday, March 18.