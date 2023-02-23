SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman baseball team shut out Rutherford 13-0 at home on Thursday night.
The Bucks improved to 2-0 and will visit Mosley on Tuesday, February 28.
The Rams fell to 1-1 and will visit Walton on Friday, February 24.
by: Sam Granville
